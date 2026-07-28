Niners HC Kyle Shanahan takes blame for car crash that left him with concussion

Palo Alto police Lt. Nicholas Martinez confirmed Shanahan's version of the crash was correct and that a mistake in a report transmitted to a state database incorrectly blamed the crash on the other driver.

"I can confirm that Kyle Shanahan's statement that he provided is correct and that he was found at fault for the collision," Martinez said in a statement Tuesday. "There was a clerical error in the preparation of the report that was transmitted to the state database. We are in the process of correcting that error. It is the officer's discretion at the scene of the collision as to whether they issue a citation to either party. It is not uncommon for officers to elect to not issue a citation to either party involved in a collision. Neither party in this situation was provided preferential treatment."

Shanahan has been unable to run the team or practice since training camp started on Saturday with assistant Chris Foerster in charge with assistance from coordinators Raheem Morris, Klay Kubiak and Brant Boyer.

Shanahan has come out for portions of the first two practices to watch alongside general manager John Lynch. He said he is not bothered by the sunlight but loud noises like the music at practice are still an issue.

Shanahan said he has made considerable progress and expects to make a full recovery. The 49ers have said that Shanahan is going through a similar protocol to the one used for players after a concussion and will resume coaching when he is recovered.

Shanahan is entering his 10th season as 49ers coach and is one of the most highly regarded coaches in the game for his offensive acumen. San Francisco has made two trips to the Super Bowl under his watch following the 2019 and 2023 seasons and made two additional appearances in the NFC title game in the 2021 and '22 seasons.

Shanahan has a 91-72 record in the regular season and playoffs for the 49ers, ranking third in franchise history in wins behind George Seifert (108) and Bill Walsh (102).