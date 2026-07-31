NFL's top five defensive tackles in 2026: Jeffery Simmons at No. 1; what about Aaron Donald?

If this list were based solely on talent and tools, Carter would be the undisputed No. 1 player at the position. Checking in at 6-3 and 314 pounds, the No. 9 overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is a freak athlete with violent hands and a nasty disposition. The two-time Pro Bowler flashes "take over the game" ability when he is locked in, but his inconsistent motor and focus prevent him from dominating from the opening snap to the final whistle. That said, the steady stream of highlights makes it hard to ignore his talents as a splash-play specialist. Although he only managed to play 11 games in an erratic 2025 campaign, Carter can vault to the top of the chart if he turns it up a notch and decides he wants to dominate games week in and week out.