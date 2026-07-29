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NFL news roundup: Jahmyr, Bijan sit out practice; Taysom Hill still weighing future, but announces he won't return to Saints

Published: Jul 29, 2026 at 09:48 AM Updated: Jul 29, 2026 at 07:46 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Bijan Robinson was not seen at Wednesday's practice, per local reporters. Robinson is seeking a new deal.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • WR Chris Brazzell II suffered a moderate LCL tear in his left knee in Wednesday's practice and is expected to miss up to eight weeks, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported, per a source. The third-round rookie will get a second opinion.
  • WR Dan Chisena placed on injured reserve

SIGNINGS

TRYOUTS

  • QB Kyle Trask is working out with Carolina, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • DE Shemar Stewart suffered an apparent left leg injury during practice and was carted off the field, per local reporters.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

  • S Grant Delpit agreed to terms on a three-year, $48 million extension with $35 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Delpit was making $12 million a year on his previous contract. The 27-year-old is entering his sixth season in Cleveland. Delpit has started 68 of 78 games played, recording 451 tackles, seven interceptions, 21 passes defensed and 6.5 sacks.
  • CB Denzel Ward's two-year extension was announced by the team. Ward's new deal was initially reported on Tuesday.

VISITS

  • DE Jadeveon Clowney is visiting Cleveland on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Clowney spent the 2021-22 seasons with the Browns. The 33-year-old recorded 8.5 sacks for Dallas in 2025.

OTHER NEWS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

OTHER NEWS

  • RB Jahmyr Gibbs was not seen at Wednesday's practice, per local reporters. Gibbs is seeking a new deal.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • WR Brenden Rice was placed on the non-football injury list.
  • TE Tucker Kraft could be ready to play Week 1 as he returns from his torn ACL, GM Brian Gutekunst said.
  • TE Luke Musgrave, who was placed on the physically unable to perform list, is dealing with a neck injury, Gutekunst said. The Packers will take their time their time bringing him back, Gutekunst added.
  • OL Aaron Banks passed his physical and will be removed from the PUP list.
  • DT Nazir Stackhouse passed his physical and will be removed from the PUP list.
  • LS Matthew Orzech is sidelined with a calf injury, per Gutekunst.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

OTHER NEWS

  • GM Nick Caserio told reporters that the team has had "positive converstations" with QB C.J. Stroud on a contract exension, per ESPN. Stroud echoed that "everything has been great" and that his focus currently is on his role as quarterback, per KPRC2.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

INJURIES

  • OT Alaric Jackson did not practice Wednesday due to treatment for a blood clot condition that has been managed the last few seasons, head coach Sean McVay said.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

  • TE Taysom Hill, who is a free agent, announced he is still weighing his playing future, but will not be returning to the Saints. Originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Packers, Hill was signed by the Saints in 2017 and has played nine years with New Orleans, rushing for more than 2,500 yards and 34 touchdowns, tallying more than 1,000 receiving yards to go with 11 receiving TDs and passing for more than 2,400 yards to go with 12 touchdowns.
New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • RB Cam Skattebo is cleared for training camp, per GM Joe Schoen.
  • WR Malik Nabers (knee) will participate in Wednesdsay's practice, per Schoen.
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • DT Mazi Smith is dealing with a hamstring injury, HC Aaron Glenn said.
  • DT T'Vondre Sweat, who is on the non-football injury list, has a hamstring injury, per Glenn.
  • CB D'Angelo Ponds strained a calf in Wednesday's practice, Glenn said, who added the injury is not believed to be serious.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

INJURIES

  • DE Jonathan Greenard is being placed on the physically unable to perform list with a pectoral strain suffered while lifting weights. He's not expected to be out long, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

  • WR Ricky Pearsall is dealing with knee swelling related to last season's PCL injury and will not practice on Wednesday.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

TRYOUTS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

TRYOUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • OT Tristan Wirfs sat out Wednesday's practice after tweaking his hamstring in Tuesday's running test, coach Todd Bowles told reporters.
  • DT Vita Vea, who has requested a trade, is day to day after tweaking his back in Tuesday's conditioning test, per Bowles.

SIGNINGS

  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu agreed to a one-year contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

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