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NFL news roundup: Baker Mayfield not expected to have deal by deadline of Buccaneers' first practice

Published: Jul 28, 2026 at 10:32 AM Updated: Jul 28, 2026 at 07:06 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

INJURIES

  • WR Marvin Harrison Jr. experienced cramping issues Monday, but will practice Tuesday, head coach Mike LaFleur said.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • WR Tyrell Shavers was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • TE Mitchell Evans rolled his ankle during Tuesday's practice, but trainers are optimistic about his status, coach Dave Canales said. Evans will undergo further evaluation. The second-year TE was carted off at practice after suffering the injury, per local reporters.
  • G Damien Lewis is dealing with a calf injury and will miss a couple of days, Canales said.
  • CB Jaycee Horn (toe) activated from non-football injury list
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

INJURIES

  • DE Montez Sweat was placed on the non-football illness list.
  • CB Kyler Gordon was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to a calf injury, general manager Ryan Poles said.
  • S Elijah Hicks was placed on the PUP list. Hick is dealing with a shin injury, Poles said.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

OTHER NEWS

  • OL Tyler Smith will start out camp at left guard but get some left tackle snaps, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

INJURIES

  • WR Tank Dell, who hasn't played since Week 16 of the 2024 season due to a knee dislocation and multiple ligament tears, was not added to the team's physically unable to perform list.
  • WR Jaylin Noel was placed on the non-football injury list.
  • LB E.J. Speed was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
  • S M.J. Stewart was placed on the PUP list.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • WR Alec Pierce (knee) is a week or two from returning to practice, GM Chris Ballard said. Pierce was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday.
  • DT DeForest Buckner (neck) told local reporters that he is medically cleared to practice. Buckner did not participate in minicamp after undergoing an offseason neck procedure.
  • LB CJ Allen is dealing with a calf strain and is expected back "quickly," Ballard said. Allen was placed on the PUP list Monday.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS


RETIREMENTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

INJURIES

  • DE Maxx Crosby (knee) is "ready to go" for training camp, head coach Klint Kubiak said.


OTHER NEWS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • OL Justin Dedich had a hand accident around July 4 that has been keeping him from practicing, head coach Sean McVay said. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Dedich's accident was not related to fireworks and that he will be back in action in the near future.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • RB De'Von Achane is fully cleared to practice after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, coach Jeff Hafley said.


TRYOUTS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • Minnesota will induct RB Adrian Peterson into its Ring of Honor during its Week 9 game against Buffalo. The Vikings announced in May that Peterson would enter the Ring of Honor during the 2026 season.
  • QB Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will both take first- and second-team reps, head coach Kevin O'Connell said.


TRYOUTS

  • QB Derek Robertson
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • WR Tim Patrick was activated from the physically unable to perform list.
  • DE Joseph Ossai was placed on the PUP list.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

INJURIES

  • OT Broderick Jones (neck) is cleared to practice and will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, GM Omar Khan said.
  • CB Donte Kent (foot) was placed on the PUP list.
  • CB Joey Porter Jr. was placed on the PUP list. Porter landing on PUP comes after he aggravated his back during the team's mobility workout on Tuesday, per ESPN.
  • CB Jalen Ramsey was placed on the PUP list after suffering a knee injury in minicamp, Khan said. Ramsey does not need surgery but will miss a couple of weeks, Khan added.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

  • DE KJ Henry is signing with the team after a workout on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
  • LB Quinton Bell is signing a one-year deal, per ESPN.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Baker Mayfield reported to training camp without an extension and a deal is not expected by the team's first practice on Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract and previously set a deadline for negotiations for the beginning of training camp.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • P Tress Way, a multi-time Pro Bowler, will be sidelined to start training camp with a pectoral injury but it's not expected to be a long absence, general manager Adam Peters said.


TRYOUTS


COACHING NEWS

  • Offensive assistant Wes Welker will assume the role of TEs coach after Washington fired Ben Steele, head coach Dan Quinn said.

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