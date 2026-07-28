NFL news roundup: Baker Mayfield not expected to have deal by deadline of Buccaneers' first practice

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INJURIES
- WR Marvin Harrison Jr. experienced cramping issues Monday, but will practice Tuesday, head coach Mike LaFleur said.
SIGNINGS
- WR Tyrell Shavers was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
INJURIES
- TE Mitchell Evans rolled his ankle during Tuesday's practice, but trainers are optimistic about his status, coach Dave Canales said. Evans will undergo further evaluation. The second-year TE was carted off at practice after suffering the injury, per local reporters.
- G Damien Lewis is dealing with a calf injury and will miss a couple of days, Canales said.
- CB Jaycee Horn (toe) activated from non-football injury list
INJURIES
- DE Montez Sweat was placed on the non-football illness list.
- CB Kyler Gordon was placed on the physically unable to perform list due to a calf injury, general manager Ryan Poles said.
- S Elijah Hicks was placed on the PUP list. Hick is dealing with a shin injury, Poles said.
SIGNINGS
- CB Denzel Ward agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid DB in NFL history for a second time in his career, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- OL Tyler Smith will start out camp at left guard but get some left tackle snaps, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said.
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Jay Tufele
INJURIES
- OL Christian Mahogany was placed on the non-football injury list.
- DB Christian Izien was placed on the non-football illness list.
SIGNINGS
- TE Thomas Yassmin, who was granted an international player exemption, signed with Green Bay.
- K Lenny Krieg
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Dante Barnett, was previously had an international player exemption, was waived.
- K Lucas Havrisik
INJURIES
- OT Brant Banks was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
- DT Nazir Stackhouse was placed on the PUP list.
- DE Jordon Riley was placed on the PUP list.
- LB Micah Parsons was placed on the PUP list.
- LS Matthew Orzech was placed on the PUP list.
INJURIES
- WR Tank Dell, who hasn't played since Week 16 of the 2024 season due to a knee dislocation and multiple ligament tears, was not added to the team's physically unable to perform list.
- WR Jaylin Noel was placed on the non-football injury list.
- LB E.J. Speed was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
- S M.J. Stewart was placed on the PUP list.
INJURIES
- WR Alec Pierce (knee) is a week or two from returning to practice, GM Chris Ballard said. Pierce was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday.
- DT DeForest Buckner (neck) told local reporters that he is medically cleared to practice. Buckner did not participate in minicamp after undergoing an offseason neck procedure.
- LB CJ Allen is dealing with a calf strain and is expected back "quickly," Ballard said. Allen was placed on the PUP list Monday.
SIGNINGS
RETIREMENTS
- CB Dane Jackson was placed on the reserve/retired list.
INJURIES
- TE John Michael Gyllenborg was placed on injured reserve.
- LB Ethan Downs was placed on IR.
INJURIES
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) is "ready to go" for training camp, head coach Klint Kubiak said.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Kirk Cousins is the team's starter to begin camp, per Kubiak, who said he wants Fernando Mendoza and Aidan O'Connell to "push" Cousins.
SIGNINGS
- LS Peter Bowden
OTHER NEWS
- QB Justin Herbert announced his engagement to singer Madison Beer.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- OL Justin Dedich had a hand accident around July 4 that has been keeping him from practicing, head coach Sean McVay said. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Dedich's accident was not related to fireworks and that he will be back in action in the near future.
INJURIES
- RB De'Von Achane is fully cleared to practice after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, coach Jeff Hafley said.
TRYOUTS
SIGNINGS
- RB Jordan Mims
- OT Brian O'Neill signed a four-year contract extension, the team announced. O'Neill's deal is for $96 million, per ESPN.
- LB Jamal Adams
OTHER NEWS
- Minnesota will induct RB Adrian Peterson into its Ring of Honor during its Week 9 game against Buffalo. The Vikings announced in May that Peterson would enter the Ring of Honor during the 2026 season.
- QB Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy will both take first- and second-team reps, head coach Kevin O'Connell said.
TRYOUTS
- QB Derek Robertson
SIGNINGS
- DB Mike Reid
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Beanie Bishop Jr. was waived.
INJURIES
- WR Mason Tipton was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
- DT Zxavian Harris was placed on the non-football injury list.
- DT KeeShawn Silver was placed on the PUP list.
- TE Cody Hardy was placed on the non-football illness list.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- TE Thomas Fidone II was activated from the physically unable to perform list.
- DT Sam Roberts was activated from the PUP list.
INJURIES
- WR Tim Patrick was activated from the physically unable to perform list.
- DE Joseph Ossai was placed on the PUP list.
SIGNINGS
- DT Jalen Carter signed a four-year, $152 million contract extension that is worth up to $160 million and includes $106 million guaranteed, ESPN reported. The contract, which runs through the 2031 season, makes Carter the highest-paid DT in NFL history.
INJURIES
- OT Broderick Jones (neck) is cleared to practice and will not be placed on the physically unable to perform list to start training camp, GM Omar Khan said.
- CB Donte Kent (foot) was placed on the PUP list.
- CB Joey Porter Jr. was placed on the PUP list. Porter landing on PUP comes after he aggravated his back during the team's mobility workout on Tuesday, per ESPN.
- CB Jalen Ramsey was placed on the PUP list after suffering a knee injury in minicamp, Khan said. Ramsey does not need surgery but will miss a couple of weeks, Khan added.
SIGNINGS
- DE KJ Henry is signing with the team after a workout on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
- LB Quinton Bell is signing a one-year deal, per ESPN.
ROSTER CUTS
- S Ja'Qurious Conley was waived.
INJURIES
- DL Haggai Ndubuisi was placed on the physically unable to perform list.
- CB Chase Lucas was placed on the PUP list.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Baker Mayfield reported to training camp without an extension and a deal is not expected by the team's first practice on Wednesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract and previously set a deadline for negotiations for the beginning of training camp.
INJURIES
- S Amani Hooker was activated off the PUP list.
INJURIES
- P Tress Way, a multi-time Pro Bowler, will be sidelined to start training camp with a pectoral injury but it's not expected to be a long absence, general manager Adam Peters said.
TRYOUTS
- QB Seth Henigan
- WR River Cracraft
- WR D'Wayne Eskridge
- WR Malik Heath
- WR Quincy Skinner Jr.
- P Jamie Gillan
- P Matt Haack
- P Thomas Morstead
COACHING NEWS
- Offensive assistant Wes Welker will assume the role of TEs coach after Washington fired Ben Steele, head coach Dan Quinn said.