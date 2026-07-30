NFL news roundup: Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell to undergo season-ending knee surgery; Tua back at practice

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INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Thursday and participated in individual drills, per local reporters. Tagovailoa sat out Wednesday's session after a back injury flared up, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
SIGNINGS
- LB Josh Woods
ROSTER CUTS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jalen Virgil waived/non-football injury
SIGNINGS
- WR Dante Pettis
INJURIES
- WR Chris Brazzell II will undergo season-ending knee surgery to repair a torn LCL and be placed on injured reserve, the team announced. The Panthers drafted Brazzell in the third round (No. 83 overall) in the 2026 draft.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- DE Shemar Stewart hyperextended his knee during Wednesdasy's practice but avoided a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The belief is that Stewart avoided ligament damage. Head coach Zac Taylor later told reporters that Stewart would be out "several weeks" but that they're "very fortunate because it obviously looked bad."
INJURIES
- S P.J. Locke suffered a hyperextended knee and will not practice on Thursday, per HC Brian Schottenheimer.
INJURIES
- OL Giovanni Manu is expected to miss 12-14 weeks, coach Dan Campbell said. Manu was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Manu started one of four games played in 2025, his second NFL season.
SIGNINGS
- WR Kaden Prather, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported,
TRYOUTS
SIGNINGS
- WR Liam Clifford
TRYOUTS
INJURIES
- LB Jack Kiser suffered a right knee injury in Wednesday's practice but is expected to return at some point during training camp. The second-year defender played in 14 games in 2025.
INJURIES
- CB Carlton Davis won't participate in Thursday's practice, Vrabel said. Davis left Tuesday's practice early.
SIGNINGS
- WR Chris Olaveis signing a four-year contract extension that is worth up to $132 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
INJURIES
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry exited practice early as a precaution after he rolled his ankle, per HC Kellen Moore.
INJURIES
- WR Malik Nabers told reporters that he has "no target dates" for his return from his torn ACL suffered in 2025. Nabers has participated in individual drills in training camp. "When I'm ready, I'm ready," Nabers said.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Ben Barten
ROSTER CUTS
- Jalen Walthall waived/injured
SIGNINGS
VISITS
SIGNINGS
- WR Deebo Samuelis signing a one-year, $7 million deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- DE William Bradley-King reverted to injured reserve
- LB Andrew Farmer reverted to injured reserve
INJURIES
- DT Deven Eastern passed his physical and returned to practice.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- Haggai Ndubuisi waived with failed physical
INJURIES
- WR Calvin Ridley (illness) will participate in practice on Thursday, per HC Robert Saleh.
- OT JC Latham was activated off the team's PUP list.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- S Sanoussi Kane waived/injured
INJURIES
- WR Treylon Burks (foot) won't participate in Thursday's practice, coach Dan Quinn said.
- C Nick Allegretti (calf) won't practice Thursday, per Quinn.