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NFL news roundup: Panthers rookie WR Chris Brazzell to undergo season-ending knee surgery; Tua back at practice

Published: Jul 30, 2026 at 10:28 AM Updated: Jul 30, 2026 at 07:03 PM
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Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Thursday and participated in individual drills, per local reporters. Tagovailoa sat out Wednesday's session after a back injury flared up, coach Kevin Stefanski said.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2026

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

INJURIES

  • WR Chris Brazzell II will undergo season-ending knee surgery to repair a torn LCL and be placed on injured reserve, the team announced. The Panthers drafted Brazzell in the third round (No. 83 overall) in the 2026 draft.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

INJURIES

  • DE Shemar Stewart hyperextended his knee during Wednesdasy's practice but avoided a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The belief is that Stewart avoided ligament damage. Head coach Zac Taylor later told reporters that Stewart would be out "several weeks" but that they're "very fortunate because it obviously looked bad."
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

INJURIES

  • S P.J. Locke suffered a hyperextended knee and will not practice on Thursday, per HC Brian Schottenheimer.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

INJURIES

  • OL Giovanni Manu is expected to miss 12-14 weeks, coach Dan Campbell said. Manu was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. Manu started one of four games played in 2025, his second NFL season.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

TRYOUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • WR Liam Clifford

TRYOUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

INJURIES

  • LB Jack Kiser suffered a right knee injury in Wednesday's practice but is expected to return at some point during training camp. The second-year defender played in 14 games in 2025.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • CB Carlton Davis won't participate in Thursday's practice, Vrabel said. Davis left Tuesday's practice early.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

  • WR Chris Olaveis signing a four-year contract extension that is worth up to $132 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

INJURIES

  • CB Kool-Aid McKinstry exited practice early as a precaution after he rolled his ankle, per HC Kellen Moore.
New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • WR Malik Nabers told reporters that he has "no target dates" for his return from his torn ACL suffered in 2025. Nabers has participated in individual drills in training camp. "When I'm ready, I'm ready," Nabers said.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
New York Jets

ROSTER CUTS

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • WR Calvin Ridley (illness) will participate in practice on Thursday, per HC Robert Saleh.
  • OT JC Latham was activated off the team's PUP list.

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • WR Treylon Burks (foot) won't participate in Thursday's practice, coach Dan Quinn said.
  • C Nick Allegretti (calf) won't practice Thursday, per Quinn.

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