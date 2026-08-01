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NFL news roundup: Falcons sign OL Matthew Bergeron to $96M extension; Broncos to explore adding Taysom Hill

Published: Aug 01, 2026 at 10:19 AM Updated: Aug 01, 2026 at 05:46 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • G Matthew Bergeron signed a four-year contract extension, the Falcons announced. Bergeron's deal is worth $96 million and includes $60 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • S C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lower calf strain during Saturday's practice, per ESPN. Gardner-Johnson had to be helped off the field and was carted to the locker room.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

OTHER NEWS

  • HC Sean Payton told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Cynthia Frelund that they will explore potentially signing free-agent TE Taysom Hill. "I think there will be a few teams that will kick the tire and spend some time with him and see where he's at," Payton said on NFL Network. "I think we would definitely look closely at where's he's at." Payton coached Hill for five seasons (2017-2021) when he was with New Orleans.

INJURIES

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

INJURIES

  • LB Jake Hansen is week to week with an ankle injury, per HC DeMeco Ryans.

TRYOUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • WR Cyrus Allen left Saturday's practice with a lower leg injury and is being evaluated, per the team. The fifth-round rookie was assisted off the field and exited on a cart. ESPN reported that Allen is dealing with a shin bruise.
  • WR Xavier Worthy is believed to be OK after leaving practice with a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

TRYOUTS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • LB Gabe Jacas will be a limited participant in practice on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel said.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • WR Gee Scott Jr. was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

OTHER NEWS

  • Pittsburgh announced its Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2026: former GM Kevin Colbert, CB J.T. Thomas and guard Craig Wolfley. The three will be honored during the Steelers' Week 3 game against the Bengals on Sunday, Sept. 27.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

SIGNINGS

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises and executive VP of football operations, is leaving the organization after 25 years, ESPN reported. Marathe will focus full-time on running Leeds United and Rangers FC, of which 49ers Enterprises has controlling stakes.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

TRYOUTS

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