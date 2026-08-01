NFL news roundup: Falcons sign OL Matthew Bergeron to $96M extension; Broncos to explore adding Taysom Hill

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SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- DL PJ Mustipher (foot) was placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- G Matthew Bergeron signed a four-year contract extension, the Falcons announced. Bergeron's deal is worth $96 million and includes $60 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- DB Wande Owens
INJURIES
- S C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lower calf strain during Saturday's practice, per ESPN. Gardner-Johnson had to be helped off the field and was carted to the locker room.
OTHER NEWS
- HC Sean Payton told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Cynthia Frelund that they will explore potentially signing free-agent TE Taysom Hill. "I think there will be a few teams that will kick the tire and spend some time with him and see where he's at," Payton said on NFL Network. "I think we would definitely look closely at where's he's at." Payton coached Hill for five seasons (2017-2021) when he was with New Orleans.
INJURIES
- QB Bo Nix (ankle) told reporters that he feels "great" and he has no known limitations, per the Denver Gazette.
- DB Blake Cotton was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
SIGNINGS
- LB Devin White signed with Detroit.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Zach Horton was waived.
INJURIES
- LB Jake Hansen is week to week with an ankle injury, per HC DeMeco Ryans.
TRYOUTS
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- WR Cyrus Allen left Saturday's practice with a lower leg injury and is being evaluated, per the team. The fifth-round rookie was assisted off the field and exited on a cart. ESPN reported that Allen is dealing with a shin bruise.
- WR Xavier Worthy is believed to be OK after leaving practice with a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- TE Zack Kuntz
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Chris Collier was waived with an injury designation.
TRYOUTS
INJURIES
- LB Gabe Jacas will be a limited participant in practice on Saturday, coach Mike Vrabel said.
SIGNINGS
- DT Ben Barten
SIGNINGS
- DL Ben Barten
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Gee Scott Jr. was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
INJURIES
- WR Ricky Pearsall will undergo knee surgery and will miss the entire 2026 season, GM John Lynch announced.
- TE Tanner McLachlan was placed on injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- WR De'Zhaun Striblingdid not practice Saturday due to hamstring tightness, per the team.
- DL Romello Height (elbow) did not practice.
- DL Mikail Kamara exited practice early after suffering a knee injury.
- DL Cameron Sample did not practice due to a knee issue, per the team.
- DL Keion White exited practice early due to an abductor issue.
SIGNINGS
- WR Deebo Samuel signed a one-year contract, the team officially announced.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises and executive VP of football operations, is leaving the organization after 25 years, ESPN reported. Marathe will focus full-time on running Leeds United and Rangers FC, of which 49ers Enterprises has controlling stakes.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Ja’Markis Weston was waived with an injury designation.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Jeadyn Lukus was waived.
TRYOUTS
- QB E.J. Warner
- TE Chris Myarick
- TE Donald Parham