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News roundup

NFL news roundup: Commanders fire TE coach Ben Steele; Raiders work out RB Miles Sanders

Published: Jul 27, 2026 at 10:10 AM Updated: Jul 27, 2026 at 10:23 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

OTHER NEWS

  • WR George Pickens has arrived in Oxnard, California for training camp. Pickens signed to play the 2026 season on the franchise tag and was expected to report to training camp.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

  • LB Troy Reeder agreed to terms with Detroit, per his agency. Detroit has since announced signing Reeder.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

INJURIES

  • RB Christopher Brooks was placed on the team's non-football injury list.
  • RB Kejon Owens was placed on the team's non-football illness list.
  • TE Tucker Kraft (knee) was placed on the team's PUP list.
  • TE Luke Musgrave was placed on PUP.
  • G Aaron Banks was placed on PUP.
  • DE Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to be placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Parsons was not placed on the PUP list Monday for procedural and timing reasons, per Garafolo. Parsons is expected to be out until October.
  • DT Javon Hargrave was placed on PUP.
  • DB Kamal Hadden was placed on PUP.


SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES


ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

VISITS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


TRYOUTS

  • RB Miles Sanders worked out for the Raiders on Monday. Sanders, a one-time Pro Bowler with 4,462 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns in his career, played four games for the Cowboys last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
  • WR KJ Hamler
  • WR Deven Thompkins
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SIGNINGS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

  • Clelin Ferrell, the 2019 NFL Draft's No. 4 overall pick, was signed, the team announced.


ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • DB Jamal Adams, a 2017 first-round pick, posted on social media that he's signed with the team.


ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Luke Wysong waived with partially guaranteed contract
  • LB Keli Lawson waived with partially guaranteed contract


OTHER NEWS

  • The Vikings will wear their Rivalries uniforms in their Week 15 Sunday Night Football game against the Lions on Dec. 20, the team announced.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

INJURIES

  • LB Gabe Jacas (knee) was placed on the non-football injury list shortly after signing his rookie contract Sunday, but head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters he's "cautiously optimistic" Jacas will work his way back to the practice field as he gets acclimated.
New York Giants
New York Giants

TRYOUTS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

INJURIES

  • WR Christian Kirk (calf) did not practice Monday, per local reporters.
  • OT Vederian Lowe will miss extended time with a high ankle sprain, per local reporters.
  • DT Gracen Halton (knee) did not practice Monday, per local reporters.
  • DL Andrew Farmer (back) did not practice Monday, per local reporters.


ROSTER CUTS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

ROSTER CUTS

  • Kenny McIntosh, who was on the physically unable to perform due to a torn ACL, was waived, the team announced Monday night.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OTHER NEWS

  • DT Vita Vea has requested a trade out of Tampa Bay following a prolonged contract dispute, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS


RETIREMENTS


COACHING NEWS

  • The Commanders announced they have fired tight ends coach Ben Steele and "will have no further comment at this time."

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