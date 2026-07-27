NFL news roundup: Commanders fire TE coach Ben Steele; Raiders work out RB Miles Sanders

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OTHER NEWS
- WR George Pickens has arrived in Oxnard, California for training camp. Pickens signed to play the 2026 season on the franchise tag and was expected to report to training camp.
SIGNINGS
- LB Troy Reeder agreed to terms with Detroit, per his agency. Detroit has since announced signing Reeder.
INJURIES
- RB Christopher Brooks was placed on the team's non-football injury list.
- RB Kejon Owens was placed on the team's non-football illness list.
- TE Tucker Kraft (knee) was placed on the team's PUP list.
- TE Luke Musgrave was placed on PUP.
- G Aaron Banks was placed on PUP.
- DE Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to be placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Parsons was not placed on the PUP list Monday for procedural and timing reasons, per Garafolo. Parsons is expected to be out until October.
- DT Javon Hargrave was placed on PUP.
- DB Kamal Hadden was placed on PUP.
SIGNINGS
- DL Devonte Wyatt's contract extension was officially announced by the team.
INJURIES
- WR Alec Pierce (ankle) placed on PUP list.
- LB CJ Allen placed on PUP.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Lincoln Pare waived from non-football injury list
VISITS
- WR Zay Jones
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jonathan Brady
- DT Laki Tasi
- LB Chris Thomas
TRYOUTS
- RB Miles Sanders worked out for the Raiders on Monday. Sanders, a one-time Pro Bowler with 4,462 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns in his career, played four games for the Cowboys last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
- WR KJ Hamler
- WR Deven Thompkins
ROSTER CUTS
- G Ben Cleveland cleared waivers
SIGNINGS
- G Bill Murray
- DB Alex Cook
SIGNINGS
- Clelin Ferrell, the 2019 NFL Draft's No. 4 overall pick, was signed, the team announced.
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Kahlil Saunders was waived
SIGNINGS
- DB Jamal Adams, a 2017 first-round pick, posted on social media that he's signed with the team.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Luke Wysong waived with partially guaranteed contract
- LB Keli Lawson waived with partially guaranteed contract
OTHER NEWS
- The Vikings will wear their Rivalries uniforms in their Week 15 Sunday Night Football game against the Lions on Dec. 20, the team announced.
INJURIES
- LB Gabe Jacas (knee) was placed on the non-football injury list shortly after signing his rookie contract Sunday, but head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters he's "cautiously optimistic" Jacas will work his way back to the practice field as he gets acclimated.
TRYOUTS
INJURIES
- WR Christian Kirk (calf) did not practice Monday, per local reporters.
- OT Vederian Lowe will miss extended time with a high ankle sprain, per local reporters.
- DT Gracen Halton (knee) did not practice Monday, per local reporters.
- DL Andrew Farmer (back) did not practice Monday, per local reporters.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Evan Anderson cleared waivers
ROSTER CUTS
- Kenny McIntosh, who was on the physically unable to perform due to a torn ACL, was waived, the team announced Monday night.
OTHER NEWS
- DT Vita Vea has requested a trade out of Tampa Bay following a prolonged contract dispute, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
RETIREMENTS
- LB Nick Bellore was placed on the reserve/retired list.
COACHING NEWS
- The Commanders announced they have fired tight ends coach Ben Steele and "will have no further comment at this time."