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NFL news roundup: Ex-Pro Bowl OL Andrus Peat retires; Niners 'continuing to evaluate' Ricky Pearsall

Published: Jul 31, 2026 at 11:26 AM Updated: Jul 31, 2026 at 10:04 PM
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa said that his back tightness flared up last week, leading to him missing Wednesday's practice. Tagovailoa, who participated in individual drills Friday, said he isn't sure when he will be fully back at practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tagovailoa is "getting better every day."
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

  • WR Chris Brazzell II (knee) placed on injured reserve.
  • TE Tommy Tremble missed Friday's practice due to "general soreness" in his right knee, head coach Dave Canales said.

ROSTER CUTS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

OTHER NEWS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • LB CJ Allen (calf) activated from physically unable to perform list

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

INJURIES

  • LB Ashton Gillotte left Friday's practice with a hamstring strain, per coach Andy Reid.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

OTHER NEWS

  • Former Bills HC Sean McDermott is visiting the Rams as he uses time to evaluate how teams operate, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

RETIREMENTS

  • Former Saints OL Andrus Peat, who made three Pro Bowl teams over his nine seasons withe Saints, announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 total seasons. New Orleans selected Peat with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 draft and he would go on to earn Pro Bowl spots in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. Peat finished his career with the Raiders (2024) and Steelers (2025).

INJURIES

New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

ROSTER CUTS

New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • WR Jalen Walthallreverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

INJURIES

  • WR Ricky Pearsall's knee injury is something the 49ers are "continuing to evaluate," assistant head coach Chris Foerster said, via The Athletic.
  • DT Alfred Collins (shoulder) activated from physically unable to perform list.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

INJURIES

  • DT Haggai Ndubuisi reverted to reserve/PUP list after being waived to due a failed physical.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • DB Sanoussi Kanereverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.

TRYOUTS

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