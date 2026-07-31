NFL news roundup: Ex-Pro Bowl OL Andrus Peat retires; Niners 'continuing to evaluate' Ricky Pearsall

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- CB Jaden Davis placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- QB Tua Tagovailoa said that his back tightness flared up last week, leading to him missing Wednesday's practice. Tagovailoa, who participated in individual drills Friday, said he isn't sure when he will be fully back at practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tagovailoa is "getting better every day."
INJURIES
- LB Adisa Isaac (elbow) activated from physically unable to perform list
- CB Bilhal Kone activated from PUP list
SIGNINGS
- WR Dante Pettis
- CB D.J. Miller
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- WR Chris Brazzell II (knee) placed on injured reserve.
- TE Tommy Tremble missed Friday's practice due to "general soreness" in his right knee, head coach Dave Canales said.
ROSTER CUTS
OTHER NEWS
- HC Todd Monken told reporters that QB Deshaun Watson would work with the first-team offense on Friday as the Browns continue to alternate days with the first-team between Watson and Shedeur Sanders.
- TE Harold Fannin Jr. was absent from practice due to a personal matter, per The Athletic.
SIGNINGS
- DB Sam Webb
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Zach Horton
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Zach Horton
INJURIES
- G Christian Mahogany passed his physical.
- DT Alim McNeill (neck) left Friday's practice early.
- LB Jimmy Rolder (leg) left practice early.
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- TE Tucker Kraft (knee) was activated off the team's PUP list and participated in Friday's practice. Kraft tore his ACL in Week 9 of last season.
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- LB CJ Allen (calf) activated from physically unable to perform list
SIGNINGS
INJURIES
- LB Ashton Gillotte left Friday's practice with a hamstring strain, per coach Andy Reid.
OTHER NEWS
- Former Bills HC Sean McDermott is visiting the Rams as he uses time to evaluate how teams operate, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Otis Reese
RETIREMENTS
- Former Saints OL Andrus Peat, who made three Pro Bowl teams over his nine seasons withe Saints, announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 total seasons. New Orleans selected Peat with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2015 draft and he would go on to earn Pro Bowl spots in the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. Peat finished his career with the Raiders (2024) and Steelers (2025).
INJURIES
- TE Cody Hardypassed his physical.
INJURIES
- WR Malik Nabers (knee) didn't practice on Friday, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. Head coach John Harbaugh said "it's part of the process" and "he's fine."
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Ben Barten
SIGNINGS
- WR Cam Camper
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Gee Scott Jr. waived with injury designation.
INJURIES
- WR Jalen Walthallreverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Tanner McLachlan waived with injury designation.
- CB Derrick Canteen
INJURIES
- WR Ricky Pearsall's knee injury is something the 49ers are "continuing to evaluate," assistant head coach Chris Foerster said, via The Athletic.
- DT Alfred Collins (shoulder) activated from physically unable to perform list.
INJURIES
- DT Haggai Ndubuisi reverted to reserve/PUP list after being waived to due a failed physical.
INJURIES
- DB Sanoussi Kanereverted to injured reserve after being waived/injured.
TRYOUTS
- QB Clayton Tune