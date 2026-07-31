NFL Network: Deebo Samuel reuniting with 49ers on 1-year, $7 million deal

Deebo Samuel is heading back to The Bay.
Samuel is signing a one-year, $7 million deal to re-join the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night.
With the 49ers dealing with a potentially serious injury to Ricky Pearsall, and free-agent addition Christian Kirk also banged up, San Francisco had a need at receiver and is calling on an old friend.
Samuel was a 2019 NFL Draft second-round choice of the 49ers and was a focal point for Kyle Shanahan's offense through the 2024 season before joining the Washington Commanders last season.
Once a bruising wide back who offered a diverse skill set and options aplenty for the 49ers to throw at the opposition, Samuel has slowed, but he did produce 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns last season with Washington.
Ranked 61st in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents, Samuel stuck around all offseason as one of a number of notable veteran wide receivers remaining on the market into the summer (Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs are still available).
Samuel, 30, went to the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro -- for the only time in each instance -- following a 2021 season in which he tallied his only 1,000-yard season, which saw him score 14 scrimmage touchdowns (eight rushing; six receiving). He has 406 career receptions for 5,519 yards and 27 touchdowns, along with 1,218 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores, having become the first NFL wide receiver to score 20 career receiving and rushing touchdowns.
Many have compared 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling to Samuel in terms of skill sets. How Samuel mixes with veteran add Mike Evans, Stribling and a young WR corps remains to be seen. Regardless, quarterback Brock Purdy has a familiar target to throw to and Shanahan has some recognizable relief in his receiver room.