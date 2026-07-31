NFL Network: Deebo Samuel reuniting with 49ers on 1-year, $7 million deal

Ranked 61st in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents, Samuel stuck around all offseason as one of a number of notable veteran wide receivers remaining on the market into the summer (Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs are still available).

Samuel, 30, went to the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro -- for the only time in each instance -- following a 2021 season in which he tallied his only 1,000-yard season, which saw him score 14 scrimmage touchdowns (eight rushing; six receiving). He has 406 career receptions for 5,519 yards and 27 touchdowns, along with 1,218 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores, having become the first NFL wide receiver to score 20 career receiving and rushing touchdowns.