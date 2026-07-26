NFL Network: Cardinals, QB Jacoby Brissett agree to reworked $15.5 million deal for 2026 season

The drama in the desert has subsided.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Arizona Cardinals have reached an agreement on a reworked deal that will increase his 2026 compensation to $15.5 million with a max value of $21 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. ESPN reported the $15.5 million is guaranteed.

"I'm ready to go out and play," Brissett told reporters after Sunday's practice. "My mind's racing. My heart's racing still, too. But, I mean with these things, it's never a timetable, it's just a matter of when, whether something happens or it doesn't happen. Glad it's over with and now it's onward."

Brissett, 33, skipped most of the team's offseason work, but reported for mandatory minicamp and on time for training camp this past week. Heading into the second season of a two-year deal, Brissett was slated to make $4.88 million in base salary and had been seeking compensation more in line with other starting quarterbacks. Rookie head coach Mike LaFleur said Sunday that Brissett would begin working with the team's starters on Tuesday with the plan of having him start to open the season.

While Brissett got what he wanted for 2026, this is not an extension, but a reworked deal and the veteran remains on schedule to be a free agent after the upcoming season.

LaFleur has opined that Brissett and free-agent addition Gardner Minshew are both great fits for his offense, but a starting quarterback was not officially named. Arizona also drafted Carson Beck.