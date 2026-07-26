New Rams pass rusher Myles Garrett welcomes facing Seahawks: 'I want the champs'

The crown jewel of a bedazzled Rams offseason, Garrett has toiled for nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, decorating himself with a pair of AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and seven Pro Bowls but just two postseason appearances (three total playoff games) in that time.

Los Angeles is locked, stocked and loaded for a Super Bowl run, but building an offseason powerhouse is one thing. Winning on the field is another, especially when the reigning Super Bowl champions reside in your same division.

Excited to join a contender, Garrett is raring to see what it's liked to test out a champion.

"They won it all, and I've got to see what that's about," Garrett said. "They feel like they've got the pieces to run it back, and I feel like we've got the pieces to take over."

Unfortunately for Garrett, the schedule makers are going to make him wait.

Seattle hosts Los Angeles on Christmas night in Week 16 before the teams clash in a Rams home game to wrap up the regular season in Week 18.

Garrett's first game as a Rams player will be in Australia. It will also be his introduction to the NFC West as Los Angeles squares off with the San Francisco 49ers.

Still, when Rams play-by-play radio host J.B. Long asked him which divisional opponent he was most excited to play against this season, Garrett made it known he's not shying away from the real reason he's in L.A.