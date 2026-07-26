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New Rams pass rusher Myles Garrett welcomes facing Seahawks: 'I want the champs'

Published: Jul 26, 2026 at 03:42 PM Updated: Jul 25, 2026 at 12:24 PM
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Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Myles Garrett didn't get all dressed up in a Los Angeles Rams uniform for nothing.

Garrett's looking to win a Super Bowl with L.A., and he's welcoming the battles that will come against the Seattle Seahawks, the defending NFC West and world champions.

"I want the champs," Garrett said Thursday night, via The Athletic’s Nate Atkins, when the Rams revealed their new set of alternate uniforms.

Garrett might be new to the Rams, as well, but the five-time All-Pro who hung a record 23 sacks on the NFL last season, surely isn't afraid to craft a rallying cry.

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The crown jewel of a bedazzled Rams offseason, Garrett has toiled for nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns, decorating himself with a pair of AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and seven Pro Bowls but just two postseason appearances (three total playoff games) in that time.

Los Angeles is locked, stocked and loaded for a Super Bowl run, but building an offseason powerhouse is one thing. Winning on the field is another, especially when the reigning Super Bowl champions reside in your same division.

Excited to join a contender, Garrett is raring to see what it's liked to test out a champion.

"They won it all, and I've got to see what that's about," Garrett said. "They feel like they've got the pieces to run it back, and I feel like we've got the pieces to take over."

Unfortunately for Garrett, the schedule makers are going to make him wait.

Seattle hosts Los Angeles on Christmas night in Week 16 before the teams clash in a Rams home game to wrap up the regular season in Week 18.

Garrett's first game as a Rams player will be in Australia. It will also be his introduction to the NFC West as Los Angeles squares off with the San Francisco 49ers.

Still, when Rams play-by-play radio host J.B. Long asked him which divisional opponent he was most excited to play against this season, Garrett made it known he's not shying away from the real reason he's in L.A.

The Super Bowl is the goal. And to get there, Garrett and the Rams are going to have to get past the champs.

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