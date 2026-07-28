MVP Matthew Stafford says star-studded Rams have 'high ceiling' for climb toward Super Bowl run

Stafford agrees with his coach's mindset, realizing the journey is more important than the destination.

Having said all that, he's still thrilled by the chance to start this trip by going against pass-rushing monster Myles Garrett and elite cornerback Trent McDuffie in practice each day.

"We can't help but make each other better, (but) pieces of paper and names on a roster, those don't win football games," Stafford said. "Teams and players and groups do. ... Sean said it the other night, we've got potentially a high ceiling, right? We've got great players that have done a lot in this league. What can we do to continue to raise our floor, so if I'm off a little bit, we can still go find a way to win a football game? If our defense is off a little bit, we can still find a way to go win a football game. Continuing to raise that floor is something that's going to be a huge part of our journey this season."

Stafford is coming off arguably the best season of his long career after throwing for 4,707 yards with 46 touchdowns and just eight interceptions for the league's most productive offense. He led the Rams to 12 wins and the NFC Championship Game, where he passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns without a pick -- and it still wasn't enough to hold off the eventual champion Seattle Seahawks, largely because L.A.'s defense couldn't get off the field when it mattered most.

The Rams addressed that defensive failure head-on this year, acquiring Chiefs cornerback duo McDuffie and Jaylen Watson before swinging the blockbuster trade last month for Garrett.

Los Angeles is loaded on paper -- but it's also theoretically just one Stafford injury away from lining up with rookie Ty Simpson or backup Stetson Bennett running the offense.

That's why McVay and Stafford are doing everything possible to keep his sometimes-balky back in top shape along with the rest of him. The Rams' plan for their quarterback is just the latest instance of the preseason-hating McVay's overall determination to expose his veteran players to the least amount of wear and tear possible before Week 1.