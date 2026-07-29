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Tua Tagovailoa out of practice, Michael Penix Jr. out of team drills as Falcons shuffle QBs to start camp

Published: Jul 29, 2026 at 09:27 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback battle isn't going as scripted to open training camp. In fact, the top two signal-callers won't be full participants as practices open.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday morning that Tua Tagovailoa won't practice after an injury flared up, and Michael Penix Jr. will not take part in team drills as he continues to rehab from his latest ACL injury.

"Tua is dealing with an injury right now. It's not long-term," Stefanski said. "He'll be out there sooner than later. But we'll work through that in the next couple days. ... Something flared up. He will be back shortly."

ESPN reported that the "flared" injury was Tagovailoa's back, but he's expected to be on the practice field next week.

As for Penix, he'll continue to take part in individual drills and 7-on-7s, but won't lead the 11-on-11 work. It's the same situation the third-year pro found himself in during minicamp and offseason workouts earlier this summer.

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Stefanski declined to speculate on when Penix might be cleared for full-time duty.

"I don't know the exact date on when that would happen," he said. "All along as you can imagine, we have put total trust into Mike and the medical team and the doctor who performed his surgery. So I'm very, very comfortable with where we are and the plan that we have.

"Also, I know Mike, and he has the absolutely right attitude, which is he's gonna keep grinding on every single day and get better every single day. When that time comes, he'll be a part of those type of drills. In the meantime, he's working very, very hard, and he's working very hard in all aspects of what goes into playing quarterback.

"So yes, not in team drills, but I don't want to lose sight of what he's able to do in the building, in the weight room, out on the grass. So he's attacking this, and I appreciate that."

Penix told reporters later Wednesday that it could be weeks until he is fully cleared.

"I was told another four weeks possibly going into that next stage but at the same time it could be earlier," Penix said, via The Athletic.

Penix added: "To be honest I've been feeling really good. I feel like I can do everything, but I have to still be smart about it. I can't afford to have somebody trip and fall and land on me right now."

Until both are healthy, the battle for the starting QB gig will be paused.

In addition to the top two quarterbacks starting camp injured, the Falcons released veteran Trevor Siemian with a non-football injury and signed 32-year-old Cooper Rush. Rush will join undrafted rookie Jack Strand as the QBs leading team drills early in camp.

It's an ominous start for Stefanski's first training camp in Flowery Branch.

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