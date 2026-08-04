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Matthew Stafford calls Rams' Monday practice 'as high-quality' as 18-year pro has experienced

Published: Aug 04, 2026 at 07:20 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Before the Myles Garrett trade, the Los Angeles Rams had already revamped their secondary, adding corners Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to bolster the defense. The moves are why the Garrett addition felt like the cherry on top for the Super Bowl favorites, with NFL MVP Matthew Stafford and most of an explosive offense returning.

Monday's training camp practice, in which Garrett sat out due to lower-body soreness, was a reminder of just how impressive both the Rams offense and defense can be. The back-and-forth practice included battles between Puka Nacua and McDuffie, and Davante Adams and Watson, each trading big plays. The defense picked off Stafford, and the offense created explosives.

The session had Stafford, entering Year 18, glowing.

"That's as high-quality practice football as I've been around, and so that part of it is really fun," Stafford said, via the team’s official website.

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Coach Sean McVay liked what he saw from both sides of the ball as well.

"I thought there was especially some really good back-and-forth with the ones, some really good plays on both sides," McVay said,, "but that's what we're looking for is good quality play where you can really see guys playing through the cycle of the snap.

"I thought there were some great opportunities for some big plays down the field where our DBs played all the way through the echo of the whistle. (McDuffie and Watson) made some big breakups down the field, but guys made plays on both sides. It felt like it was a quality operation. Long, long way to go, but I thought we took a step in the right direction today."

The Rams made it to the NFC Championship Game last season on the strength of Stafford's offense. However, the defense couldn't hold up its end against Seattle. The offseason additions help bridge that gap and make L.A. a favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Even on a day without the NFL's sack record holder -- who could return later this week -- a spirited practice transpired. Imagine what things could look like when Garrett gets on the field.

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