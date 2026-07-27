 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

'Madden NFL 27' 99 Club revealed: Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett headline 6-player class

Published: Jul 27, 2026 at 11:46 AM
Author Image
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The 2026 NFL season is around the corner, which means it's time to learn which NFL superstars have reached rare air in the latest iteration of Madden NFL.

Six players were revealed on Monday at the highest tier in Madden NFL 27, including three first-time entries into the hallowed 99 Club and the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player.

Below is the latest 99 Club listed in alphabetical order. Madden NFL 27 launches worldwide on Aug. 13.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · QB

The cover athlete for Madden NFL 24, Allen returns for his second straight 99 Club appearance following a debut in the group in last year's title. Allen finished third in MVP voting last season after posting 3,668 passing yards and 25 touchdowns along with 579 yards and 14 more TDs on the ground.

Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals · WR

Chase has not yet graced the cover of Madden but returns to the 99 Club for a second consecutive season and remains a premier receiver entering another highly anticipated season in Cincinnati. Chase totaled 125 receptions for 1,412 yards with eight touchdowns to earn first-team All-Pro honors for a second straight year last season.

Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett
Los Angeles Rams · DE

Garrett's return to the 99 Club marks his third career appearance, following up such honors in Madden NFL 23 and Madden NFL 26. The latter nomination was prescient: Garrett reset the single-season sack record during the 2025 season on his way to earning his second career DPOY honor, matching his elite rating on the virtual gridiron.

Trey McBride
Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals · TE

A high-volume pass catcher, McBride pulls into the exclusive territory of the 99 Club after posting consecutive 1,100-plus-yard seasons with the Cardinals and tallying a career-best 1,239 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025, numbers produced despite playing with two different quarterbacks (Kyler Murray, Jacoby Brissett) on a struggling Arizona squad that landed the No. 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. In what is becoming the golden age for tight ends, McBride has received a rating higher than any of his counterparts, including George Kittle, Brock Bowers and Tucker Kraft, three tight ends who battled injuries in the 2025 season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Seattle Seahawks · WR

Smith-Njigba earned his gold cleats after lighting the league on fire in 2025, his first season shared with quarterback Sam Darnold and also his first year spent as the Seahawks' top receiving option. Smith-Njigba capitalized on the opportunity, leading the NFL in receiving with 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns as the offensive star of the Super Bowl LX champions.

Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams · QB

Stafford enters the 99 Club as he enters his 18th NFL season, a rare achievement for any player with nearly two decades of NFL experience. The honor typifies the excellence Stafford displayed in 2025, in which he led the NFL in passing with 4,707 yards and a 46-8 TD-INT ratio while powering an explosive Rams offense that finished one game shy of a return to the Super Bowl.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Bears' Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks; Panthers' Kenny Pickett to start HOF Game

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 40-39: Justin Herbert rises; Trent Williams makes 13th appearance

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Bears' Ben Johnson compares Luther Burden to Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'Desire to be great'

Bears HC Ben Johnson continues to talk up second-year wideout Luther Burden this offseason, recently comparing Burden to Lions star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

news

Mike McCarthy wants Aaron Rodgers to play in Steelers' preseason games

Aaron Rodgers told Mike Silver of The Athletic that McCarthy has asked him to play in the Steelers' first two preseason games.

news

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty eyeing 'big jump' after rookie year struggles

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty didn't have the rookie season he expected after being drafted in the top 10. The RB is out to make a big leap in Year 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston over chasing money: 'It was a really easy decision'

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney decided to return to the Houston Texans, the club that picked him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

Saints place 2024 second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk on reserve/retired list

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list Sunday.

news

NFL Network: Jadeveon Clowney returning to Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014

Jadeveon Clowney is putting an old uniform back on. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher agreed to terms to rejoin the Houston Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Takeaways from Back Together Weekend Sunday

Back Together Weekend wrapped up around the NFL on Sunday. Kevin Patra provides his top takeaways.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers OT Zach Tom changing name to Zach Bako-Bewele; Rams' Myles Garrett dealing with injury

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Seven takeaways from Back Together Weekend Saturday

Back Together Weekend kicked off in earnest around the NFL on Saturday. Nick Shook provides his top takeaways from the day's practices.

news

Lions sign veteran LB Devin White after bounce-back 2025 season

The Detriot Lions signed veteran LB Devin White to a one-year contract on Saturday.