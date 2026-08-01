Lions sign veteran LB Devin White after bounce-back 2025 season

Devin White has found a home for his eighth NFL season.
The veteran linebacker and one-time Pro Bowler signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, the team announced.
A 2019 first-round pick of the Buccaneers, White has bounced around the NFL in his last two seasons, spending time in Philadelphia, Houston and Las Vegas. White's lack of playing time with the Eagles and Texans in 2024 suggested he was nearing the end of his NFL career, but he found new life with the Raiders last season, starting all 17 games and piling up 174 tackles -- the third-most in the entire league -- 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.
The raw production earned the 28-year-old White another late-arriving opportunity, this time with a team that has serious playoff aspirations. White joins a linebacking corps that includes Jack Campbell, one of two defenders to rank ahead of White in tackles in 2025, as part of a defense that has learned the value of depth over the last two seasons.
White will hop on board with the goal of earning a roster spot and carving out a role in Detroit, where he'll encounter a fresh opportunity to chase success in a new uniform.