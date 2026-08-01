Lions sign veteran LB Devin White after bounce-back 2025 season

A 2019 first-round pick of the Buccaneers, White has bounced around the NFL in his last two seasons, spending time in Philadelphia, Houston and Las Vegas. White's lack of playing time with the Eagles and Texans in 2024 suggested he was nearing the end of his NFL career, but he found new life with the Raiders last season, starting all 17 games and piling up 174 tackles -- the third-most in the entire league -- 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.