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Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs says 'only time will tell' when he returns to practice amid hold-in

Published: Aug 03, 2026 at 06:35 PM
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Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jahmyr Gibbs' hold-in doesn't appear to be ending soon.

His willingness to speak on the matter isn't opening up much, either. Gibbs was briefly approached by reporters after roaming the sidelines in street clothes during Detroit's practice on Monday, and he didn't offer many details when asked about his ongoing hold-in, responding with "only time will tell" when he might return to action.

"What I'm ... aiming towards? Ah, I don't know," Gibbs said when asked if he needed a new contract in order to suit up for practice, per ESPN.

Gibbs is one of two first-round running backs from the 2023 class who are protecting their earning power prior to the start of the 2026 season. Atlanta's Bijan Robinson -- the No. 8 overall pick in that draft -- is also holding in despite the fact both are under contract through 2027 thanks to the fifth-year option.

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Although they're not near free agency just yet, both Gibbs and Robinson understand it's prudent to work on an extension that will provide long-term security before taking any further risks on the field. As is the case for any pro athlete, their health is their greatest asset, especially when poised to sign lucrative extensions.

Unsurprisingly, Gibbs isn't providing much insight on the current state of his representation's talks with the Lions while they're in the midst of negotiating. There's little use in shedding light on private talks before they've produced a tangible result. As Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week, "it'll come as it comes." Detroit isn't too worried about the process, and neither should Gibbs.

Gibbs' teammates seem to share this understanding and hope Gibbs receives his due. After all, football is a profession and every participant wants to be paid fairly. For Gibbs, fair compensation would likely land at or near the top of the running back salary charts.

"I wouldn't even say look at the stats; look at the film," receiver Jameson Williams said of Gibbs. "Nobody close. He's the best."

Folks in Atlanta might have a counterargument to offer in defense of Robinson, but both are in a similar situation: They're elite, three-down backs who are extremely valuable to their franchises and are making wise business decisions in order to benefit from their statuses.

It just might take some time to resolve.

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