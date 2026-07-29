Lions coach Dan Campbell addresses Terrion Arnold's situation with team on eve of camp

Lions cornerback D.J. Reed said he is still supportive of his former teammate.

"He's a great human being, one of the better men, better teammates that I've met in the league," said Reed, who is entering his ninth NFL season. "It's an unfortunate situation, but he's a great dude. A great human being. His energy is always positive. I reached out to him. He's doing good."

Detroit drafted Arnold with the No. 24 pick in 2024, when the NFL draft was held in the Motor City and the former Alabama star sported a big smile and a light salmon silk suit. He had two years left on his four-year rookie contract with the Lions.

Arnold had an uneven rookie season, making 15 starts without an interception. He picked off one pass last season while he was limited to eight games because of a concussion and shoulder injury.

Before the Lions released Arnold, the judge did not require him to wear an ankle monitor because it would have prevented him from taking the field for games and training.

The Lions, coming off a season that fell short of expectations, appeared to be preparing to potentially play without Arnold during offseason workouts because he was not on the field with the No. 1 defense.

Campbell insisted he is confident in the caliber of players the team has at cornerback.

Reed and Rock Ya-Sin are projected as starters while Roger McCreary will compete for playing time. The team is also hopeful Ennis Rakestraw Jr. can contribute after missing last season because of shoulder surgery and being limited to eight games as a rookie with hamstring and ankle injuries.