Welcome to Philly, LeBron: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley believe James is great for city

An image of the NBA's career leading scorer could be seen on the video board outside the Philadelphia 76ers' arena across the street from the Eagles' practice facility. The newest Sixers superstar had no immediate plans to travel to Philadelphia, but if he does, the Eagles will roll out the red carpet on the green grass for James.

"He can come out to practice any time he wants," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said.

The Eagles welcomed him to Philly with arms as wide open as they are for James' pregame chalk toss.

Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts and 2,000-yard rusher Saquon Barkley both rank somewhere on the short list of most accomplished and most famous Philadelphia athletes. Even they turned into wide-eyed fans much like the rest of Philadelphia when they found out the 41-year-old James had indeed signed a two-year contract with the Sixers.

"I think for what he represents in sports and sports culture," Hurts said, "it's huge. And I think it's huge for the city of Philadelphia. It'll be exciting to have a figure like that in the city. What's he done. One of the greatest to ever do it. I'm excited to be a part of that."

James could do worse than duplicate Barkley's free-agent results when he left the New York Giants after six seasons and signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season. He rushed for a franchise-record 2,005 yards and won a Super Bowl in his first try with the Eagles.

Barkley pitched James at his youth football camp earlier this month on the appeal of playing in Philadelphia.