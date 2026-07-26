L.A. Seahawks win NFL FLAG Girls' HS title in classic; Ocala Bucs roll to Boys' U14 title

In a sign of greatness to come, Ortman hit Smith to open the scoring, before the Texans' Emery Beckett connected with Zahra Hill for the response. Austin's Kaitlyn Reynolds followed a sensational pass breakup on defense with a go-ahead TD catch on offense. Ortman and Smith simply wouldn't be denied, though. Ortman spotted Smith over the middle with a heave just over the goal line to tie it up, leading to the eventual two-point game-winner after the Texans went back up with a one-pointer.