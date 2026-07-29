 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Kyren Williams: 1,000 rushing yards 'kind of easy' in Rams offense

Published: Jul 29, 2026 at 07:04 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is coming off back-to-back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard rushing seasons, one of only four backs to do so, joining Derrick Henry, James Cook and Tony Pollard.

Williams, in an interview on the "Up & Adams Show" with Kay Adams, said he's proud of the consistency he's shown, but believes hitting 1,000 yards is easy in the Rams offense.

"It means everything," he said. "I remember coming into the NFL and going through those pre-draft meetings, and all these coaches was like, 'What's your goal?' And I told them my simple goal is a 1,000-yard season every year. As a running back, if you know what you're doing running the ball, 1,000 yards should be fairly kind of easy. But that also comes with the great linemen that we have and the great offensive-minded coach that we have, as well, that allows me to be able to do those types of things.

"As a running back, that's just something we strive for. That's something I strive for. That's something I hold true to myself that I've got to continue to get those positive yards, those efficient yards. When I look back at the season, I expect to see 1,000 yards."

Related Links

Williams finished sixth in rushing yards last season with 1,252 yards on 259 carries while adding 10 touchdowns. Not only has the 25-year-old gone over the 1,000-yard mark each of the last three seasons, but he's also surpassed 1,100 yards in each of those campaigns, and 1,200-plus the past two.

The model of consistency, averaging 4.6 yards per carry for his career, Williams' gashing style fits perfectly in Sean McVay's offense. Despite the output, the RB isn't a household name like other running backs of his caliber. Williams believes that if he can add more explosive plays to his game, he'll be viewed in a different light.

"I think those long runs, honestly," Williams said. "Breaking those long runs and allowing people to see that when I get to that third level, I can make the defender miss and I'm gonna go score that. Once I do that this year, they're gonna really start respecting my name.

"Like I said, I don't look too much into that. I don't care too much for that. I just know that every single day that I come out here and I'm working, I'm getting better. The only thing I can control is what I can do, and run my own race, so I'm gonna do that to the best of my ability and see where the chips fall."

Williams generated just six rushes of 20-plus yards last season and none in the 40-plus-yard range. With Blake Corum expected to continue eating into Williams' rep count, adding more explosives would keep his production up without extra totes.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Bears' Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks; Panthers' Kenny Pickett to start HOF Game

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 40-39: Justin Herbert rises; Trent Williams makes 13th appearance

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X!

news

Bears' Ben Johnson compares Luther Burden to Amon-Ra St. Brown: 'Desire to be great'

Bears HC Ben Johnson continues to talk up second-year wideout Luther Burden this offseason, recently comparing Burden to Lions star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

news

Mike McCarthy wants Aaron Rodgers to play in Steelers' preseason games

Aaron Rodgers told Mike Silver of The Athletic that McCarthy has asked him to play in the Steelers' first two preseason games.

news

Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty eyeing 'big jump' after rookie year struggles

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty didn't have the rookie season he expected after being drafted in the top 10. The RB is out to make a big leap in Year 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney chose to return to Houston over chasing money: 'It was a really easy decision'

Pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney decided to return to the Houston Texans, the club that picked him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

Saints place 2024 second-round WR Ja'Lynn Polk on reserve/retired list

The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk on the reserve/retired list Sunday.

news

NFL Network: Jadeveon Clowney returning to Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014

Jadeveon Clowney is putting an old uniform back on. The three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher agreed to terms to rejoin the Houston Texans, who drafted him No. 1 overall in 2014.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Takeaways from Back Together Weekend Sunday

Back Together Weekend wrapped up around the NFL on Sunday. Kevin Patra provides his top takeaways.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers OT Zach Tom changing name to Zach Bako-Bewele; Rams' Myles Garrett dealing with injury

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2026 NFL training camp: Seven takeaways from Back Together Weekend Saturday

Back Together Weekend kicked off in earnest around the NFL on Saturday. Nick Shook provides his top takeaways from the day's practices.

news

Lions sign veteran LB Devin White after bounce-back 2025 season

The Detriot Lions signed veteran LB Devin White to a one-year contract on Saturday.