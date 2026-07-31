Giants' Cam Skattebo says he's 'learned' from backflip mishap, 'probably' won't do it again

Skattebo stormed onto the New York scene as a rookie thanks to his hard-charging, devil-may-care approach, racking up 617 total yards and seven scores before fracturing his tibia and dislocating his ankle eight games into his first season.

An on-stage backflip -- one Skattebo failed to land, no less -- as he attempts to bounce back from injury will understandably take on greater scrutiny.

His importance to the Giants also plays a factor. Big Blue has the makings of an offensive trio that could eventually shift the power dynamic in the NFC East: quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers and Skattebo.

Dart had his injury troubles last year and has been urged to play it safer, while Nabers and Skattebo are both recovering from season-enders.

It's enough of a tight rope to walk for the rebuilding Giants without adding any injury risk outside of football.

Skattebo appears to understand that and knows now where the line is, even if he wouldn't make any promises to reduce celebratory in-game backflips to zero moving forward.