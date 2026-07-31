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Giants' Cam Skattebo says he's 'learned' from backflip mishap, 'probably' won't do it again

Published: Jul 31, 2026 at 05:57 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Cam Skattebo's botched backflip at a Fanatics Fest event two weekends ago has been the topic of frequent conversation.

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh said after the incident that he would talk to the running back, but his initial reaction was that Skattebo should "at least stick it." Joe Schoen's recent feedback regarding the backflip attempt was a bit more to the point, with the general manager saying, "I'd rather him not do that."

As for Skattebo? He's none the worse for wear and chalking it up to a lesson learned.

"Obviously I do some dumb things here or there, but I learn from it," Skattebo said Friday. "My coach talked to me, told me how he felt. I learned from it. Will I go do that backflip again? Probably not. We live and we learn and we move on."

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Skattebo stormed onto the New York scene as a rookie thanks to his hard-charging, devil-may-care approach, racking up 617 total yards and seven scores before fracturing his tibia and dislocating his ankle eight games into his first season.

An on-stage backflip -- one Skattebo failed to land, no less -- as he attempts to bounce back from injury will understandably take on greater scrutiny.

His importance to the Giants also plays a factor. Big Blue has the makings of an offensive trio that could eventually shift the power dynamic in the NFC East: quarterback Jaxson Dart, wide receiver Malik Nabers and Skattebo.

Dart had his injury troubles last year and has been urged to play it safer, while Nabers and Skattebo are both recovering from season-enders.

It's enough of a tight rope to walk for the rebuilding Giants without adding any injury risk outside of football.

Skattebo appears to understand that and knows now where the line is, even if he wouldn't make any promises to reduce celebratory in-game backflips to zero moving forward.

"When game time comes around, we'll see when game time comes around," Skattebo said. "But right now, we're focused on training camp. We'll keep the backflips off the field for now."

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