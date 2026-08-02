Deebo Samuel: Return to 49ers was 'just a matter of time'

Samuel generated 727 yards and five touchdowns on 72 catches in 16 games with the Commanders last year. He took just 17 carries for 75 yards and another score, significantly fewer rushing attempts than the previous four seasons under Shanahan, when he averaged 45 carries a campaign.

The Niners inked Samuel to a one-year, $7 million deal on Friday. With Ricky Pearsall expected to miss the entire season following knee surgery, the 30-year-old Samuel should have a significant role in Shanahan's offense in 2026 alongside newcomers Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. Lynch also noted that Samuel is expected to play a key role in the return game.

"The dynamic kickoff has brought the kickoff return back to the game," Lynch said. "You've got to be really well positioned. ... He's committed to kind of doing that. ... We look forward to using him there. But then offensively, you guys have seen him and I think Kyle has a great vision in being real creative in how we use him."