DeAndre Hopkins joins Georgia Tech staff as assistant WR coach

"DeAndre is one of the greatest receivers of all-time, but his value to our program goes far beyond the that," head coach Brent Key said, per the school's athletics website. "He has an exceptional knowledge of what we're doing on offense due his long relationship with (offensive coordinator) George Godsey and strong familiarity with the ACC, but most importantly, he's a leader of men that I'm very excited for our players to be around, on and off the field."