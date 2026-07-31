Dak Prescott setting high expectations for Cowboys: 'Let's be the greatest offense there is'

With their early success coming against a defense that appears to have made strides after being one of the worst in football a year ago, it is giving Prescott another reason to think big.

Prescott is holding off on grander pronouncements, but he has been pleased with the communication and attention to detail the defense has demonstrated.

"When we motion, you can hear how loud they are, and getting to the right fits or calls that they need to make, and just challenging us," he said. "Like I said, it'll be awesome when we put the pads on and really see and get the physicalness from them and feel the physicalness from them. But so far, it's been great."

With owner and general manager Jerry Jones having already made several significant moves to improve the defensive roster over the past year, and expressing his willingness to make another if the right deal presents itself, Prescott felt emboldened to break out a shirt that had been in his closet for years.

But Prescott understands the opportunity to replace it with one celebrating a title on Feb. 14, 2027, is still far off.