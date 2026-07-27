Colts QB Daniel Jones 'feeling good' coming off Achilles tear, full-go for training camp 

Earlier this month, Jones said at a youth camp that he was cleared to "do everything" once camp opened, so Sunday's comment follows that line. During organized team activities and June minicamp, the QB participated in 7-on-7s and individual drills but was held out of any full-team reps. It appears he won't have any limitations when things kick off this week.

Before Jones' appearance on the broadcast, Colts head coach Shane Steichen, who also attended FLAG Championships, was asked about Jones' progress.

"He looks great. He's attacked the rehab process, as good as it gets," Steichen said. "He'll be a full participant."

Getting workouts in this summer was step one. Being fully cleared at the start of training camp is a big step two. However, the largest hurdle remains: looking 100% on the field.

The Colts put all their eggs in the Jones basket this offseason, inking him to a two-year contract and declining to add an experienced veteran backup.