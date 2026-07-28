Chargers QB Justin Herbert announces engagement to singer Madison Beer

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has been supportive of his quarterback's relationship. When Herbert missed part of voluntary offseason workouts to travel with Beer on her tour, Harbaugh said, "Do you need a ride to the airport?"

The 28-year-old quarterback opens training camp on Wednesday in the start of his seventh season with the Chargers. The team has yet to win a playoff game during his tenure.

Beer, 27, first gained widespread notice when Justin Bieber shared a video link of her singing "At Last" to his social media followers in 2012. The following year she released her debut single and video, which featured an appearance by Bieber. She was nominated for Grammys in 2024 and 2025, when she left the show after walking the red carpet, later explaining that she has "really bad social anxiety."