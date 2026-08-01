Broncos' J.K. Dobbins promises to lead NFL in rushing in 2026, avoid injuries like 'Elasti-Boy'

He's viewing it differently. Instead of chalking up his football fate to bad luck, Dobbins took a proactive approach in 2026 that might remind folks of a training style popularized by legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Dobbins invested in flexibility with the belief that a better range of motion will increase his chances of staying on the field.

"So, like, when I was younger, I could do the splits, right?" Dobbins said. "I think I lost a little bit of that flexibility. I just wasn't paying attention to it as much. So now I'm back to that, and back to my college ways. And I did all the little things, and I'm doing all the little things that's going to keep me, like -- even if it's some fluky stuff that's about to happen, I'm going to be like Elasti-Boy, or Elasti-Girl, or something like that.

"I'll be over there, bounce back up from it," Dobbins continued, bending his body in an attempt to demonstrate his strategy. "Like, if I get hip-drop tackled, I can tuck my head to the back of my foot and I'll get back up."

Dobbins' explanation isn't the first example of a notable player spending an offseason focusing on injury prevention. Former Dolphins quarterback and current Atlanta Falcon Tua Tagovailoa once spent an offseason training in jiu-jitsu and judo to learn how to fall safely.

The results backed the approach: Tagovailoa completed his first full season, playing all 17 games in 2023 and helping Miami reach the postseason.

With the backing of the Broncos' front office -- which re-signed Dobbins despite his season-ending foot injury -- Dobbins is aiming for even an even greater finish.