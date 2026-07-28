Brock Purdy adjusts to start of 49ers training camp without coach Kyle Shanahan

Purdy was able to joke about it in Monday but the emotions were much different when he first heard about it from Shanahan's wife, Mandy, shortly after the crash. Shanahan suffered a concussion, broken ribs, a broken nose and broken hand in the crash that sent him to the hospital.

"It hurt really bad just reading that text," Purdy said. "First off, is he OK? What's next? How is he and all that? I reached out to him and he hit me back up. Once he texted me back and stuff, I was, all right, he's good. It's a scary moment, because all you care about is life at that moment. Is he alive? Is he good? But after hearing Mandy and then what Kyle had said, I was like, all right, Kyle's good. This is going to be a little process. I don't know what the road to recovery looks like, but he's going to be good. That's all I cared about in that moment. I know he's good, just seeing him talking to him and stuff. ... I have a lot of faith that he'll bounce back quick."