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Bo Nix feeling great, won't let ankle limit mobility: 'I'm going to be as athletic as I can be'

Published: Aug 02, 2026 at 10:47 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

One of the key questions in Denver heading into 2026 training camp was the health of quarterback Bo Nix, who missed the AFC Championship Game due to a fractured right ankle.

Less than a week in, and the question appears answered: Nix is full-go and not holding back.

"I feel great," Nix said Saturday, via the team’s official website. "I feel normal. Nothing's holding me back. I'm out there playing like I normally do and feel really good in my spot. I'm going to continue to push it and progress, and also continue to physically get ready for this long season. Right now, I'm exactly where I want to be for our plan, and actually was a little bit ahead of where I was last year going into the season, going into the summer. I feel really good, feel like I'm in a good spot. I think it's showing on the field."

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According to reporters at camp, Nix has looked comfortable in the pocket and at home with new play-caller Davis Webb. The Broncos offense has featured some field-stretching throws early in camp that could be an indicator of the offense evolving in Nix's third season.

Last season's injury won't curtail Nix's mobility, which has been the key through his first two seasons.

"Absolutely not," Nix said. "I'm going to roll, and I'm going to be as athletic as I can be. It's a strength of ours and we have to use our strengths. For me, that's when I feel at my best and that's when I feel free. When I'm playing like that, when I'm moving around it's a good thing, but at the same time, I also know what it's like to not have that asset and have to stay in the pocket. I feel strong no matter what the play's going to be, no matter what happens defensively, no matter what my reaction is, I feel capable of doing it."

Balancing when to use their mobility and when it's prudent to avoid hits is something all young quarterbacks have to learn. Given how his ankle injury occurred, it makes perfect sense for Nix not to worry about curtailing his running because of last year's fracture.

Coach Sean Payton has said he expects most players to participate some in the preseason, but has yet to comment on whether that will include Nix.

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