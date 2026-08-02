Bo Nix feeling great, won't let ankle limit mobility: 'I'm going to be as athletic as I can be'

According to reporters at camp, Nix has looked comfortable in the pocket and at home with new play-caller Davis Webb. The Broncos offense has featured some field-stretching throws early in camp that could be an indicator of the offense evolving in Nix's third season.

Last season's injury won't curtail Nix's mobility, which has been the key through his first two seasons.

"Absolutely not," Nix said. "I'm going to roll, and I'm going to be as athletic as I can be. It's a strength of ours and we have to use our strengths. For me, that's when I feel at my best and that's when I feel free. When I'm playing like that, when I'm moving around it's a good thing, but at the same time, I also know what it's like to not have that asset and have to stay in the pocket. I feel strong no matter what the play's going to be, no matter what happens defensively, no matter what my reaction is, I feel capable of doing it."

Balancing when to use their mobility and when it's prudent to avoid hits is something all young quarterbacks have to learn. Given how his ankle injury occurred, it makes perfect sense for Nix not to worry about curtailing his running because of last year's fracture.