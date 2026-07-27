Bills unveil alternate 'Nickel City' uniform, 'The Charge' helmet ahead of 2026 season

Most notably, a new (and rather unique) helmet will debut with the alternate kit. For the first time in club history, the Bills will wear a blue helmet, complete with a micro-metallic flake finish and additional metallic blue accents. It won't feature the team's charging buffalo logo, either; the new buckets will instead feature the charging red streak from their primary logo as its main decoration, including the logo's subtle horn and eye, in what the team says is an effort to bring the logo to life on their players' headgear.

Consider it Buffalo's attempt to devise its own Rams horn helmet -- or more recently, Houston's creation of an alternate helmet featuring the horns from the Texans logo. On this Bills helmet, the red charging streaks originate at the horn along the side of the shell, converging at the rear of the lid in the shape of a V.

While ambitious, the helmet also appears minimalist. The Bills have not yet announced when they'll debut these uniforms, but it's likely the new lids will look best under the bright lights of prime-time action.

"It's a bold new helmet to represent a bold new era in Buffalo Bills football," Bills director of design Aaron La Porta said in a press release from the club.

Buffalo was one of eight teams to wear all-new alternate uniforms in 2025 as part of the NFL's and Nike's Rivalries initiative, rolling out an all-white, snow-inspired kit that was among the most popular of all Rivalries sets. In 2026, they've added another bold outfit to their closet, fitting for the team's first season at the newly completed Highmark Stadium.