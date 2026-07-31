Best NFL team fits for notable remaining free agents: Stefon Diggs to NFC East?

Training camp season has commenced.
Preseason games will follow and, just like that, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will kick off the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 9.
While every general manager hopes the team's roster construction has gone swimmingly, there are still needs to be filled, and, unfortunately, injuries will pop up.
It's been roughly five months since the free agency flood gates opened and the majority of my colleague Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents have landed with teams. But there are still ample noteworthy free agents.
Future Hall of Famers? Probably. See Bobby Wagner; maybe Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkinsor Zach Ertz?
Former All-Pros and Pro Bowlers? An abundance: Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney and Stefon Diggs.
Here's a look at some potential team fits for 17 notable free agents (listed in alphabetical order):
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: Unranked
General manager Joe Hortiz has never shut the door on Allen returning (again). In his 2025 return to L.A. after a one-year Chicago hiatus, Allen had a team-high 81 receptions for 777 yards. This would be a feel-good homecoming (again) for the 34-year-old potential Hall of Famer. He has great chemistry with Justin Herbert and is a franchise legend, but does he fit in Mike McDaniel's scheme?
Other options: Commanders, Dolphins, Saints
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: Unranked
Right guard has been a problem spot for the Seahawks for some time. Seattle is expected to run it back with returning starter Anthony Bradford, who is likely to be pushed by fifth-rounder Beau Stephens. Becton has the experience to be an instant upgrade as a stop-gap until Stephens can find his way to bona fide starter status or another year goes by with a better chance to find a suitable starter in the draft.
Other options: 49ers, Cardinals, Eagles
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 47
Drifting off into the sunset seems to be the most likely scenario after 10 seasons, countless injuries, 77 sacks and $156 million in career earnings. However, if Bosa's going to give 2026 a go, why not join a contender that was last in the league in sacks in 2025 and just so happens to roster his big little brother Nick?
Other options: Bears, Ravens, retirement
EDITOR'S UPDATE: Clowney is signing with the Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Aug. 2.
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 101
If you need a one-season pass-rush boost, Clowney is your guy. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney has played for seven NFL teams and four in the last four years. Last season, he led the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks after they traded away Micah Parsons. He could fill in for an injured Parsons with the Packers, too, but all signs point to returning to Cleveland, where he played for in 2021 and '22. He had some gripes about Myles Garrett favoritism back then. Garrett's gone now and the Browns could use Clowney to complement Jared Verse and Alex Wright, which seems to be the road general manager Andrew Berry is looking to travel.
Other options: Packers, Ravens, Seahawks
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 97
With Alaric Jackson having emerged from legal troubles and Warren McClendon having acquitted himself well in relief of a now-retired Rob Havenstein last season, the Rams' Super Bowl push seems set at the tackles. However, considering Havenstein's departure and the previous uncertainty with Jackson, a need for solid depth on a team with such high hopes has been underscored. Rookie third-rounder Keagen Trost bodes well for future plans, but adding Decker, who previously protected Matthew Stafford's blind side in Detroit, would be a luxury fitting for what L.A. is trying to put together.
Other options: Bears, Chiefs, Titans
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 55
Cleared of any NFL discipline and touting himself as the best WR2 in all the land, Diggs would seem to be a fit for every wide receiver-needy squad, of which there are an abundance. Diggs has done well with young QBs on the rise -- Josh Allen and Drake Maye -- and Jayden Daniels badly needs a reliable second option opposite Terry McLaurin. Diggs is a Maryland native who played in high school and college there, and Washington general manger Adam Peters loves signing veterans to one-year deals.
Other options: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 85
Washington has always seemed like a fine fit with Dan Quinn, but the Commanders have two young starters at corner and a cavalcade of vet adds in Rasul Douglas, Ahkello Witherspoon and Amik Robertson. The season that stands out in bold print for Diggs' career was his All-Pro 2021 campaign with the Cowboys and Quinn as his defensive coordinator. Diggs' head coach was Mike McCarthy and his DB coach was Joe Whitt. Both are in Pittsburgh, now. Granted, the Steelers also house plenty of veterans: Jalen Ramsey, Jamel Dean, Asante Samuel Jr. and Brandin Echols. They're mixed with myriad rookies -- draft picks and undrafted free agents, alike -- accompanying an extension-seeking Joey Porter Jr. Diggs likely isn't getting signed as more than a flier or a depth add. Makes sense it would be a squad with familiar faces.
Other options: Commanders, Jets, Lions
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: Unranked
Ertz doesn't want the final play of his phenomenal career to be tearing his ACL, and he's set for his 14th NFL season with an expectancy of being cleared around the start of the 2026 campaign. Last season, Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders combined for 56 catches in Carolina. Ertz had 50 catches for Washington in 13 games. The last tight end with 50-plus catches in a season for the Panthers is calling games in the booth now -- Greg Olsen (2019). Providing Bryce Young with a trusty veteran tight end in a pivotal campaign for the quarterback would be a boon for his confidence and maturation, and likely the same for a very young receiving corps.
Other options: Buccaneers, Patriots, Saints
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 96
A life of leisure and looking good doing it no doubt awaits Jimmy G. He was contemplating retirement but is now interested in another go. Whether that's during the summer or waiting for an injury to open a slot remains to be seen. If he is to get back in the saddle, the Rams seem like the best option, and coming back to L.A. is something Sean McVay would love. No. 13 overall pick Ty Simpson competing with Stetson Bennett for the No. 2 job is worrisome and puzzling in 17 different ways. Getting Garoppolo back to provide a veteran just-in-case option behind Matthew Stafford would be ideal and would do nothing to hinder Simpson's development. ... Can't sleep on Garoppolo heading back to his original landing spot with the Patriots and former offensive coordinator/head coach Josh McDaniels, if the reigning AFC champs would rather have someone more proven than Tommy DeVito behind Drake Maye.
Other options: Bills, Patriots, retirement
EDITOR'S UPDATE: Hopkins joined Georgia Tech's staff as an assistant wide receivers coach, the school announced on July 31.
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: Unranked
If Hopkins doesn't join the Patriots coaching staff (or their wide receiver stable), perhaps he could conclude his career by going back to the beginning. Nuk's best years were in Houston, and the Texans' finest seasons are in the here and now. Beyond just a feel-good story, Hopkins could offer a calming veteran presence for C.J. Stroud during a pivotal season for the young signal-caller and could also provide wisdom aplenty for a young WR corps. Hopkins is chasing a ring and what better place to do that than where his career started and he went to four Pro Bowls.
Other options: Cowboys, Patriots, Vikings
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: Unranked
Considered one of the top slot corners for a time, Moore is still without a squad after his release from the Colts. The Lions cut Terrion Arnold and recently placed two stud safeties -- Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph -- on the PUP list. With Detroit already forced to rely on vets Rock Ya-Sin, D.J. Reed and Roger McCreary at the CB spots, Moore's ability versus the run and savvy in the passing game could offer the Lions a late summer improvement in the secondary.
Other options: 49ers, Saints, Vikings
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 70
John Harbaugh might be gone but Eric DeCosta is still the Ravens general manager, and Baltimore loves bringing in veteran pass rushers during the summer. Reddick has posted just 3.5 sacks over his past two seasons, which has equated to 23 games split with the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He needs to prove some burst is still left. DeCosta's initial plan was to pair Maxx Crosby and Trey Hendrickson together. Adding Reddick to the mix with Tavius Robinson, Zion Young and Hendrickson could be a surprisingly good alternative. Before those aforementioned two seasons of struggle, he had four straight double-digit-sack years.
Other options: Saints, Lions, Vikings
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: Unranked
Carolina was set to have rookie first-rounder Monroe Freeling and free-agent signee Rasheed Walker duke it out for the starting left tackle spot with Ikem Ekwonu injured. Now Taylor Moton is expected to miss the start of the season due to blood clots, so Freeling and Walker are each set for starting spots. This is a big year in Charlotte as Dave Canales' squad looks to build off winning the NFC South last season and quarterback Bryce Young is in a massive time-is-now campaign. With how precarious the tackle spot is now, depth and a veteran to support Freeling is huge.
Other options: 49ers, Steelers, Titans
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 95
Like the majority of the Ravens defense last year (which was notably playing without Nnamdi Madubuike), Van Noy struggled. His two sacks, 20 tackles and four tackles for loss were all his worst numbers in those categories since 2016. Still, he was a Pro Bowler in 2024 on the strength of a career-best 12.5 sacks. The 35-year-old can still be an asset on third down and if Baltimore isn't keen to bring him back, the Saints could sure use some depth and maybe a bit more than that opposite Chase Young.
Other options: Bengals, Bills, Ravens
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: Unranked
Questioning how much the 36-year-old has left in what should be a Hall of Fame career is fair, but statistically speaking, Wagner wakes up with 100 tackles. He's got 14 seasons under his belt and in each one he's hit triple digits, with 10 straight eclipsing 130. After 162 tackles last season, including 4.5 sacks, there's run left and the Bills need an off-ball 'backer with Matt Milano gone and Terrel Bernard's trajectory hindered by injuries. The reigning Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and former Super Bowl winner would also be a beneficial leadership presence for a Buffalo squad looking to get over the hump.
Other options: Commanders, Jaguars, Patriots
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 83
During a rough 2025 for the Dolphins, Waller's comeback saw surprising success and offered one of the club's few highlights. Should he continue his comeback, his former head coach Mike McDaniel has a Chargers offense that's stocked with tight ends. T.J. Hockenson is in the final year of a restructured year with the Vikings and has had injury issues aplenty. Waller would provide depth, a red zone threat and one more option for Kyler Murray and/or J.J. McCarthy. Waller's best years were 2019-2020 with the Raiders, turning in back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and earning a Pro Bowl selection. The tight ends coach was Frank Smith, who was the Dolphins offensive coordinator last season and is now an assistant head coach with Minnesota.
Other options: 49ers, Buccaneers, Ravens
Gregg Rosenthal 101 ranking: No. 65
L.A. will have new starters at guard -- either rookie Jake Slaughter, converting from center, free-agent signees Cole Strange or Kayode Awosika, or the roller coaster that is Trevor Penning. After overwhelming injury woes along the O-line a season ago, the Bolts know the importance of depth, and Zeitler could be a starting upgrade. Fourteen seasons in, Zeitler is a plus-option mercenary who's started double-digit games every year he's played and was a Pro Bowler for the Ravens just three years ago. The Chargers like ex-Ravens players and former first-rounders on the line (see: Mekhi Becton, Strange, Penning).
Other options: Browns, Cardinals, Giants