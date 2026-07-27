All-Under-25 Team: Drake Maye, Abdul Carter among NFL's ascending young players entering 2026 season

Most people weren't watching the Titans last season unless they were tuning in to see the start of quarterback Cam Ward's career, but diehard Tennessee fans will likely appreciate this selection because they understand what their team has in Gray, a fantastic run-defending linebacker who racked up 164 tackles, the fourth-most in the NFL in 2025. In his first season as a starter, Gray spent most of his time hunting ball carriers or playing coverage, rushing the passer just 67 times out of 878 defensive snaps, per NGS. Despite the lack of opportunities, Gray managed to log a 22.4 QB pressure percentage, an especially impressive stat when lined up next to his 86 stops, the fifth-most among all players in 2025. There isn't much glory in racking up tackles at a high rate -- not in this splash-play-obsessed world in which we live -- but Gray is on track to carve out a lengthy career with this type of production. If he needs an example, he can look toward former Browns and Colts linebacker D'Qwell Jackson, a 11-year veteran who routinely ranked near or at the top of the tackle charts. Most fans would love to have a tackling machine on their roster like Gray, PFF's seventh-best linebacker in the NFL in 2025.