A.J. Brown has already learned '90 percent' of Patriots offense

Brown noted that getting on the same page with his new QB requires "nonstop communication." Early in camp, things have ebbed and flowed. On the first day of practices, Brown dropped a pass, which led to a scolding from coach Mike Vrabel.

"First team meeting, he ripped me for not bringing in a catch," Brown said. "Early on as a rookie, I didn't really like that too much. Now I know it comes from a great place. He expects me to make that play, and so do I."