'No slogans, no hype speeches' as Aaron Glenn's Jets open training camp

Glenn sits firmly on the coaching hot seat as he prepares for the season, knowing improvement -- by him and his team -- is expected. Or it could be someone else's turn to try to turn this around for the long-suffering franchise.

"Honestly, I think everybody that comes to New York, even though he's played here before, it's like you bit off a little more than what you could chew at first, you know what I mean?" running back Breece Hall said. "Like, you don't realize it. And I think, like, him being in the first year, he dealt with the highs of the highs and the lows of the lows. And I just think, like, you know, he knows what to expect.

"He knows what he wants. He knows what he wants to see out of the organization, out of the players, out the coaches."

Glenn overhauled his staff during the offseason, changing half of his assistants, including replacing offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand with Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who was fired late last season, with Brian Duker, although Glenn will now call the plays on defense -- something he calls his "super power."

General manager Darren Mougey has already seen a difference with Glenn adding the play-calling duties.

"It's been fun to watch," he said. "To see him engaged with the players in the meetings, on the field, I think you see it today -- you see that energy and enthusiasm with the defensive play calling, him having his hands on it and be kind of in the nitty-gritty of it all."

Glenn said Reich, a former Jets teammate, has a philosophy on offense that aligns with his: running the ball and looking for explosive plays. Duker, who was an assistant in Detroit with Glenn, is well-versed in the defense and can step in whenever the head coach needs to tackle another area of running the team throughout the season.

"That's a real comfort for me," Glenn said. "It's really exciting for me to be able to install a defense that I know like the back of my hand. A lot of what we're doing is things that I actually want to do as far as coming from New Orleans into Detroit. So if there's an issue, I can quickly fix it. And that feels exciting to me.