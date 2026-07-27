Niners' Chris Foerster: Coaching duties 'really a group thing' as Kyle Shanahan recovers

"I'm fired up. I'm excited," Foerster said. "Not from the standpoint of I'm fired up from the standpoint of 'Oh, Kyle's down, this is my big chance.' No, it's I love the opportunity to help. What I learned a long, long time ago, I believe leadership is you serve in leadership. You help people by serving. And servant leadership is any way I can help. Any way I can help Kyle, any way I can help the 49ers, any way I can help John Lynch, any way I can help my players. Any way I can help you guys. Anything I can do to help. That's where I get a charge out of life. I learned that through a lot of difficult times in my life, being that way. So this is another opportunity to stand up here. And you guys that were here before, I like getting up here and talking about football. It's not about me. I like talking ball. I like sharing football. I think it's a great game, it's a great sport and a lot of people don't understand it. And if you have a chance to learn a little more, I like to talk about it because I love the game."