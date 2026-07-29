2026 NFL fantasy football: Top 10 league-winners

The fact that Nabers has avoided the PUP list and could be ready for action in Week 1 is huge news for the third-year receiver coming off a torn ACL. It also makes him an even more enticing prospective league-winner. Nabers' 205 career targets are the most through a player's first 19 career NFL games, second only to new teammate Odell Beckham. As a rookie, Nabers was the WR6 catching passes from Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. With Jaxson Dart under center for Big Blue in 2026, Nabers is an elite PPR fantasy asset. There are concerns of a slow start coming off the injury, which are baked into his draft price (WR15). But, I'm confident he will be a league-winning WR1 down the stretch and in the same conversation as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Amon-Ra St. Brown this time next year.