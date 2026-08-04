2026 NFL fantasy football: 7 riskiest players to draft

Fantasy managers who took a chance on CMC last year following his injury-ravaged 2024 campaign were rewarded with the top-scoring player in PPR formats (416.6, per NFL Pro). That does not mean McCaffrey is suddenly risk-free a year later. He arguably comes with more cause for caution this time around. For one, he's going slightly higher in Round 1, thanks to his Comeback Player of the Year campaign. He also just led the NFL with a career-high 413 touches, which is concerning considering McCaffrey managed to play in just seven combined games across his previous two follow-up seasons to pacing the league in usage.