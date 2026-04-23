Los mejores jugadores defensivos del NFL Combine

Week 9 brings the 10th round of the football version of a heavyweight bout between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Mahomes’ 5-4 head-to-head record looks modest at first glance, but it paints an incomplete picture of how lopsided this matchup of the league’s best quarterbacks has been. Allen is 4-1
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