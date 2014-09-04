In Week 3 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns
The quarterback completed 17 of 23 attempts for 201 yards and caught a pass on a successful two-point conversion attempt in the Browns' 21-17 win over the New York Jets.
Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons
The wide receiver caught seven passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons' 43-37 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
The running back had 117 scrimmage yards (82 rushing, 35 receiving) and rushed for a touchdown in the Giants' 27-22 win over the Houston Texans.
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
The quarterback passed for 196 yards and a touchdown and added two rushing touchdowns in the Bills' 27-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers
The cornerback had seven tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in the Panthers' 31-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.