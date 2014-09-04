In Week 2 of the 2018 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos The running back had 107 rushing yards and four receiving yards in the Broncos' 20-19 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts The linebacker led the NFL with 18 tackles (15 solo) in Week 2 and added one sack, one pass defensed and one forced fumble in the Colts' 21-9 win over the Washington Redskins.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants The running back had 108 scrimmage yards, including 14 receptions for 80 yards, in the Giants' 20-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. His 14 catches set a Giants single-game franchise record.

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers The safety recorded eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one pass defensed and one sack in the Chargers' 31-20 win over the Buffalo Bills.