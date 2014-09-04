In Week 13 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos The running back rushed for 157 yards on 19 attempts and two touchdowns in the Broncos' 24-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dante Pettis, San Francisco 49ers The wide receiver had five receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns in the 49ers' 43-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants The running back had 146 scrimmage yards (125 rushing, 21 receiving) in the Giants' 30-27 overtime win over the Chicago Bears.

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers The safety had three tackles, three passes defensed and an interception in the Chargers' 33-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.