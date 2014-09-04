In Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants The running back had 152 scrimmage yards (142 rushing, 10 receiving) and three touchdowns in the Giants' 38-35 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tre'Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints The wide receiver had 10 receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 48-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos The running back had 106 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 27 receiving) and two rushing touchdowns in the Broncos' 23-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens The running back rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 24-21 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.