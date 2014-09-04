In Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants The running back had 128 yards from scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Barkley had 18 carries for 106 yards (5.9 avg.) and a touchdown and added two receptions for 22 yards.

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns The cornerback recorded six tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ward is the fourth youngest player (21 years, 134 days old) in NFL history to record two or more interceptions in a game.

Mike Hughes, Minnesota Vikings The cornerback recorded three tackles, three passes defensed and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos The running back had 102 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown in the Broncos' 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Lindsay had 15 carries for 71 yards and added two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.