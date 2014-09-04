In Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
The running back had 128 yards from scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Barkley had 18 carries for 106 yards (5.9 avg.) and a touchdown and added two receptions for 22 yards.
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
The cornerback recorded six tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ward is the fourth youngest player (21 years, 134 days old) in NFL history to record two or more interceptions in a game.
Mike Hughes, Minnesota Vikings
The cornerback recorded three tackles, three passes defensed and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown in the Vikings' 24-16 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos
The running back had 102 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown in the Broncos' 27-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Lindsay had 15 carries for 71 yards and added two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Sam Darnold, New York Jets
The quarterback completed 16 of 21 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' 48-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.