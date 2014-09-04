In Week 8 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
Watson completed 19 of 30 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns for a 106.9 passer rating against the Seattle Seahawks.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
Smith-Schuster recorded seven receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 20-15 win over the Detroit Lions.
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Lattimore recorded one interception, three tackles and two pass deflections in the Saints' 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears.
Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles
Barnett recorded two tackles, one TFL, two QB-hits and one blocked field-goal in the Eagles' 33-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara had 76 scrimmage yards on eight carries and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 48 yards in the Saints' victory.