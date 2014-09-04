In Week 8 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Watson completed 19 of 30 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns for a 106.9 passer rating against the Seattle Seahawks.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers Smith-Schuster recorded seven receptions for 193 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 20-15 win over the Detroit Lions.