In Week 5 of the NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars Fournette rushed for 181 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 30-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Watson completed 16 of 31 passes for 261 yards and five touchdowns for a 119.8 passer rating in a 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Garrett recorded two sacks in his NFL debut during a 17-14 loss to the New York Jets.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers Jones rushed for 125 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown in the Packers' 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys.