In Week 2 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs Hunt had 109 yards from scrimmage in the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Hunt rushed for 81 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns while adding three receptions for 28 yards.

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks Carson had 100 yards from scrimmage in the Seahawks' 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Carson rushed for 93 yards on 20 carries and added one reception for 7 yards.

Malik Hooker, Indianapolis Colts Hooker recorded two tackles and one pass deflection in the Colts' 16-13 loss in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals. He also had his first NFL career interception, returning it 32 yards.

Tyus Bowser, Baltimore Ravens Bowser recorded two tackles and one sack in the Ravens' 24-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Bowser also had one pass deflection and one interception, which he returned 27 yards.