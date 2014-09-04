In Week 17 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Kamara rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while adding six receptions for 84 yards in the Saints' 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers.
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
Mixon rushed for 96 yards on 18 carries in the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Godwin recorded seven catches for 111 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' 31-24 win over the New Orleans Saints.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
Smith-Schuster recorded nine catches for 143 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers' 28-24 win over the Cleveland Browns.