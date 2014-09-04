In Week 17 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes completed 22 of 35 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown in the Chiefs' 27-24 win over the Broncos.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints Kamara rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while adding six receptions for 84 yards in the Saints' 31-24 loss to the Buccaneers.

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals Mixon rushed for 96 yards on 18 carries in the Bengals' 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.