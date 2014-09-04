In Week 16 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints
Lattimore recorded six tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in the Saints' 23-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Hunt rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, while adding four receptions for 15 yards in the Chiefs' 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Deatrich Wise, New England Patriots
Wise recorded two tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and two QB hits in the Patriots' 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars
Cole recorded six receptions for 108 yards in the Jaguars' 44-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.