In Week 16 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints Lattimore recorded six tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in the Saints' 23-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs Hunt rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, while adding four receptions for 15 yards in the Chiefs' 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Deatrich Wise, New England Patriots Wise recorded two tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and two QB hits in the Patriots' 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.