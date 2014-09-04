Pepsi Rookies

Who is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week?

In Week 16 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Lattimore recorded six tackles, four pass breakups and one interception in the Saints' 23-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Hunt rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, while adding four receptions for 15 yards in the Chiefs' 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Deatrich Wise, New England Patriots

Wise recorded two tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and two QB hits in the Patriots' 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cole recorded six receptions for 108 yards in the Jaguars' 44-33 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Solomon Thomas, San Francisco 49ers

Thomas recorded six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one QB hit in the 49ers' win over the Jaguars.

WEEKLY WINNERS

< >
  • 1
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
  • 2
    TyusBowser LB - RAVENS
  • 3
    JakeElliott K - EAGLES
  • 4
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 5
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS
  • 6
    MarshonLattimore CB - SAINTS
  • 7
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS
  • 8
    MarshonLattimore CB - SAINTS
  • 9
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 10
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 11
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 12
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 13
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 14
    JamaalWilliams RB - PACKERS
  • 15
    MarshonLattimore CB - SAINTS