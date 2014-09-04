In Week 14 of the NFL season, plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears
Trubisky completed 25 of 32 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another touchdown in the Bears' 33-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Desmond King, Los Angeles Chargers
King recorded 10 tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and one pass breakup in the Chargers' 30-13 win over the Washington Redskins.
Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs
Hunt rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in the Chiefs' 26-15 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Kupp recorded five receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown in the Rams' 43-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers
Williams rushed for 49 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown while adding seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' 27-21 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns.